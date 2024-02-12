Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the College Basketball Rankings

Good morning BBN.

A new week is here, and hopefully, it will bring about more happiness when it comes to Kentucky Basketball. The last month has been pretty brutal, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Cats fail to make the top-25 polls this week.

Even so, some of the analytics believe Kentucky is worthy of that distinction. The Cats are ranked 24th at EvanMiya, 20th at TeamRankings, and 20th at DRatings. Elsewhere, Kentucky is ranked 27th at both KenPom and BartTorvik,

Tweet of the Day

Top 10 prospect and Kentucky boy Jasper Johnson on his official visit. pic.twitter.com/6wNR1kujCP — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 11, 2024

Future Wildcat?

Headlines

Lacatena’s Strong Start, Schoonover’s Finish Sends UK Past Gophs – UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats survived another extra inning game Sunday, knocking off the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in eight to claim the title of the 2024 Aztec Opening Weekend Kickoff Tournament.

Kentucky Falls to Texas A&M on Sunday – UK Athletics

Ajae Petty scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to Texas A&M 61-44 on Sunday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky basketball unable to find answers against Gonzaga in another Rupp Arena loss - The Athletic

The Wildcats have lost three games in a row for the first time ever at Rupp Arena, which opened in 1976.

Wildcats Take On Big Blue Bahamas at NEXUS Collegiate – UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky women’s golf team is in the Big Blue Bahamas this week, competing at the NEXUS Collegiate hosted by Texas Tech at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, from Feb. 12-14.

Vince Marrow offers more potential Wildcats in Ohio - Cats Pause

UK holds two commitments in the 2025 recruiting class.

An aggressive Reed Sheppard is the best Reed Sheppard - KSR

Reed Sheppard had 21 points in a loss to Gonzaga, all of which came in the second half. Kentucky needs that aggressiveness the whole game.

Forget defense, time for Kentucky to focus on 100 points per game offense - Cats Pause

Drastic measures are needed to save Kentucky's season on the brink. Call it "The Century Plan."

Kentucky is near lock to play Thursday at SEC Tournament - KSR

Kentucky will likely be playing on Thursday at the SEC Tournament for the second time in four seasons this March.

The state of men's hoops after Baylor-Kansas, Gonzaga-Kentucky and more - ESPN

Saturday wasn't about flashy top-10 matchups but must-wins for teams on the cut line or for strengthening the résumé. The Zags, Florida and Big East did just that.

