SEC Power Rankings after Week 6 of conference play

Another week another new number one in the rankings!

Some big and unexpected results throughout the week as the heavyweights clashed, and the bubble teams made statements. It never lets up in the SEC, and the punches come at you one after another. We’ll see who’s standing on top of the hill at the beginning of March and ready to take a 1-seed to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Here is how the SEC Power Rankings stand after Week 6:

1. South Carolina Gamecocks (21-3, 9-2)

Previous Rank: 3

The preseason last-place pick has now officially moved into a tie for first place in the SEC standings, winning their 6th and 7th games in a row last week and gleefully watching Alabama’s demise at Auburn. If they want to stay there, though, they’ll have to conquer Neville Arena this week, or the Tigers will knock two teams from first in one week.

Previous Rank: 1

With the Tide’s midweek loss to the archrival Auburn Tigers, Alabama is sharing the top spot in the standings and these rankings to South Carolina, who has taken the SEC by storm. Saturday was a good bounce-back, though—playing at LSU’s never easy but they put up 102 and took care of business. A game at Kentucky looms large in two weeks.

Previous Rank: 2

The Vols split the week again, falling at Texas A&M by double-digits in a game most saw as a tough test. Overall wasn’t an awful week. Can’t split this week though—Arkansas and Vandy are way too stinky for that.

4. Auburn Tigers (19-5, 8-3)

Previous Rank: 4

The Tigers really could’ve capitalized on this week but got chomped up in Gainesville Saturday. Still, that Alabama win was a really big one, and they’ve got bigger foes to focus on than the Gators. In their biggest homestand of the season, the Tigers will host South Carolina and Kentucky in a week that will have a big impact on the SEC crown.

Previous Rank: 5

Putting up 109 on Vanderbilt is always good for a team, and while they barely fell short against Gonzaga Saturday, it had no effect on the SEC standings as the Cats went 1-0 in the league. Of course, that doesn’t mean the week was a net positive. The Cats have lost three in a row in Rupp Arena for the first time ever, and very little seems to be going right now. Winning this week’s home game against Ole Miss is a must, and going in and uppercutting Auburn in the face would be a big help too on Saturday to get things back in the right direction.

6. Ole Miss Rebels (18-5, 5-5)

Previous Rank: 6

One game and one L for the Rebels at South Carolina in a really close one they really could’ve used for the tourney resume. Still, all is not lost. Rupp Arena’s been a besieged castle where many clans have had successful raids, and if Ole Miss is crafty they might be able to run off with some loot too.

7. Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 6-4)

Previous Rank: 8

Massive, massive win for the Aggies and their tourney resume Saturday at home against the Vols, getting a double-digit Quad 1 victory to cap a 2-0 week and get a three-game winning streak going. Next week features a take-care-of-business game against Vandy and a showdown at Alabama.

8. Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4)

Previous Rank: 7

Absolutely huge home win for the Gators, especially on the team morale side, as they completely chomped Auburn, leading by over 25 in some parts of the game in a blowout. They’re on the right side of the bubble for now.

9. Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6)

Previous Rank: 11

Badly needed 2-0 week for the Bulldogs against the weaker half of the league. They’re hanging in there and this weekend have a home game against archrival Ole Miss in a game both teams’ resumes are really aching for.

10. LSU Tigers (12-11, 4-6)

Previous Rank: 9

Difficult week for the Tigers, and doesn’t figure to get much easier with back-to-back road games coming up.

11. Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7)

Previous Rank: 12

Chalk up another win for the Razorbacks, who prevailed at home against reeling Georgia and will take the W’s wherever they can get them.

Previous Rank: 10

At one point the Bulldogs were 14-5 and they had some small tourney hopes, but that bubble’s long popped now and they’re officially in a tailspin.

Previous Rank: 13

Not much to report from Vandy this week, who got left in the dust at home against Kentucky midweek and lost to South Carolina over the weekend.

Previous Rank: 14

This season has been worst-case scenario for the Tigers, who are coming off a Round of 32 appearance and posting a record so bad it’s even worse than Vanderbilt. If you finish dead last in the SEC and your name is not Vanderbilt, you are in big trouble.