Adou Thiero says “we’ve got to rep the name on the jersey”

The Kentucky Wildcats are trending in the wrong direction as the end of the regular season is quickly approaching.

After dropping another home game to Gonzaga, things are not looking bright at the moment among the BBN. The argument among most is it is not up to the standard the Kentucky program has set in its history. With a three-game home losing skid for the first time in Rupp Arena history, I think we can all say that’s a fair point.

Sophomore forward Adou Thiero talked to that point in his post-game media availability as well.

“We’ve got to rep the name on the jersey. Kentucky. The people who played here before us left it all on the floor. We’ve got to start doing all we can. Just because we’re young, we can’t think it’s gonna be easy for us,” said Thiero.

There is still time to turn this season around, and plenty of big opportunities remaining with games at Auburn and Tennessee, and home games with Ole Miss and Alabama.

This team may be young but it hasn’t stopped John Calipari teams in the past.

Sounds like Thiero is ready to help push this team forward.