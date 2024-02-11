Sunday Headlines: Super Bowl Sunday and on to Ole Miss

Good morning, BBN.

Welp. Another bad loss for the Kentucky Wildcats to rebound from. This season is turning ugly fast, and you have to wonder if this team is capable of even winning one game in the NCAA Tournament. This might actually be the worst defensive and rebounding team John Calipari has had at Kentucky, and it’s turning what was a promising season into a nightmare really fast.

Up next for the basketball Cats is an important Tuesday home game vs. the Ole Miss Rebels, who badly need this one to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Rebels are currently projected as a 10 seed at Bracket Matrix, which rounds up Bracketology projections from across the internet.

Elsewhere, the final football of the 2023 season is here, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will do battle in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Who you got in the big game? Come discuss it all in today’s headlines, which will also serve as an open thread for tonight’s big game!

Tweet of the Day

CATS WALK IT OFF



Stephanie Schoonover shuts 'em down and Ally Hutchins comes up clutch in extras as @UKsoftball sweeps No. 3 Stanford!#SECSB x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/Iburf5C93A — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 10, 2024

The softball Cats are off to an impressive start!

Headlines

RISP Woes Spoil Langdon’s Terrific Collegiate Debut to No. 24 SDSU – UK Athletics

Freshman pitcher Sydney Langdon was sensational Saturday night as she pitched a complete game vs. No. 24 San Diego State only allowing three hits, two runs and striking out 10 batters.

Kentucky suffers third-straight home loss; Gonzaga re-kindles NCAA Tournament hopes in non-conference battle - Cats Pause

It was a historic defeat for the slumping Wildcats, who are close to being a bubble team.

Schoonover Outduels Canady, No. 3 Stanford in Extra-Inning Thriller – UK Athletics

Stephanie Schoonover outdueled Stanford’s National Freshman of the Year, NiJaree Canady in an extra-inning affair as the No. 25 Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to walk off the No. 3 ranked Cardinal, 3-2.

Wildcats, Aggies Square Off in Play4Kay Game at Rupp Arena on Sunday – UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program will play host to Texas A&M today at 4 pm ET at Rupp Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network, with Branda VanLengen and Sheryl Swoopes on the call.

Rifle Falls at West Virginia, 4728-4710 – UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky rifle team concluded its regular-season schedule Saturday by posting a 4710 team score, falling to the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Mike Edwards, Darian Kinnard Headed to Super Bowl LVIII with Kansas City Chiefs – UK Athletics

Edwards is on the active 53-man roster, while Kinnard is on the practice squad.

Super Bowl 2024 picks: Experts predict 49ers-Chiefs score, MVP - ESPN

ESPN’s team makes Super Bowl LVIII predictions. Which team do they think will win?

Dan Marino offers a reminder that returning to the Super Bowl is not a guarantee - SBNation.com

Dan Marino knows how precious a Super Bowl appearance can be.

How Brock Purdy proved Cam Newton, other haters wrong in Super Bowl run - Sporting News

Brock Purdy has been great for the 49ers during his first full season as a starter. Despite his Super Bowl run, not everyone gave him the respect he deserved, including Cam Newton.

2024 Super Bowl’s 40 best players, ranked for Chiefs vs. 49ers - SBNation.com

Let’s rank the 40 best players in Super Bowl LVIII for the Chiefs vs. the 49ers.

2,000-Year-old Scroll Burnt in Pompeii Decoded and Read for First Time by Three Genius Students - GNN

The papyrologists studying the decoded texts have provided a sentence from an Epicurean philosopher writing almost 2,000 years ago.