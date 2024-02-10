Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ demoralizing loss to Gonzaga

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats took the floor on Saturday for a nationally televised matchup with unranked 17-6 Gonzaga.

The CBS slot added an element of excitement to what was already an intriguing non-conference game against a northwestern foe.

Both teams came out pushing the pace with the Zags holding an early lead through most of the first half. Play stalled before a Rob Dillingham three-pointer swung some momentum back Kentucky’s way.

However, Gonzaga never let their lead slip away and instead pushed it to as many as 13. After an abysmal end to the half Kentucky would go into the break trailing 42-32.

Graham Ike led all scorers with 12 points in a dominating performance in the paint.

The Cats would come out scrapping in half number, and after a monster Antonio Reeves three-pointer UK would take their first lead of the game at 52-51 with 13:24 to remaining.

It was a back-and-forth affair from there, with both teams stealing the lead from each other.

Kentucky couldn’t keep Gonzaga out of the paint no matter what and they paid the price for it.

Reed Sheppard went nuclear in the second half scoring all of his 21 points in the final 20 minutes. Unfortunately, his night will be remembered for the late-game turnover trying to throw a lob to Adou Thiero.

A wasted Rupp Arena crowd witnesses the Cats drop a heartbreaking loss 89-85. Their third straight loss at home — the first time that’s happened since 1966.

Box Score

MVP

Not every player brought it from the moment the ball tipped off, but Adou Thiero sure as hell did.

His monster dunks in the opening minutes of the game set the tone and helped UK even hang around early.

Thiero’s ability to guard any position on the floor makes him an invaluable asset on a team that struggles to stop anyone. It’s hard to imagine where UK would have been without his statistical and non-statistical contributions this evening against the Zags.

Adou Thiero would finish the game with 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Today’s game was a great reminder that Adou Thiero is just scratching the surface of his tremendous potential.

Honorable mention: Reed Sheppard had an awesome second half finishing with 21 points and putting the Cats in a position to win after being down as many as 13.

Twitter Reactions

The Rupp Arena crowd these last three Saturday home games have been great. So much energy in the building. You know the fans want it. — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) February 10, 2024

Rob Dillingham gets the signal to go into the game with 18:10 left in the first half. Earlier than usual after Kentucky falls in a 7-2 hole. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 10, 2024

Adou playing like a GROWN MAN today — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) February 10, 2024

This has to be the longest stretch in Kentucky basketball history we’ve never held a lead at home — Grant Peters (@Real_GP) February 10, 2024

Going to be a struggle to keep Gonzaga from scoring 90. That was the worry going into the game…and it certainly is the worry now.



Zero concept of defensive execution right now. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 10, 2024

Gonzaga doing a good job so far of forcing Kentucky to take shots they really don't want to take. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 10, 2024

Kentucky has been trailing for over 53 of the last 54 minutes on their home floor. — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) February 10, 2024

Wagner has to get more energy behind his shot



Consistently short — Locked On Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) February 10, 2024

Wow, what a terrible decision by Wagner with a chance to tie or take the lead. Cats are guarding the arc much better; Zags 2-11 from distance but it's creating space in the low post for Ike, 5-9 for 10 points. Under 4, Zags up 30-27 — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) February 10, 2024

UGO can’t score, can’t rebound, and can’t defend….. but consistently plays more minutes than Z…….. — McElroy11 (@McelroyCullen) February 10, 2024

Getting cooked by a guy named GREGG — Paul Sanford (@Paul_Sanford_) February 10, 2024

Please just try a zone. We cannot be any worse at def and rebounding playing zone than we already are — Nathaniel Cheeks (@nathanielcheeks) February 10, 2024

“Every loose ball seems to go the Dogs’ way.”



Lather. Rinse. Repeat. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 10, 2024

Just a really bad effort. Make layups, someone try to rebound, someone step up PLEASE. — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) February 10, 2024

About as poorly as Kentucky has played all year. Now down 40-29, no FG in the last four minutes. Outworked on the glass, reckless turnovers, the whole nine yards. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 10, 2024

Big second half coming for John Calipari. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) February 10, 2024

What sucks is the fact that Gonzaga is not good this season. Cats are making them look great this game #BBN — Aaron Huff (@aaronhuff) February 10, 2024

Feels like this one is already over.



What a fall from the top just over a month ago. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) February 10, 2024

Unless Calipari can pull this out, we may need to start having some conversations.



This is a bad coaching effort. — Locked On Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) February 10, 2024

Getting destroyed on the glass and obviously plenty of defensive breakdowns, but the issue there was scoring 32.



That’s UGLY. Worst decision-making and execution of the season.



In position where you have to go score 50 to win now. Possible, but hard. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 10, 2024

Kentucky getting plenty of buckets now, but there's just zero confidence the Cats can get enough stops here down the stretch. Trailing by three again, five minutes to play. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 10, 2024

My goodness, Reed Sheppard.



Down three, he turns it over, then blocks a 3, then takes it to the rack and completes a hanging and-one.



Tie game, 75-all, 4:07 to go. Bonkers. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 10, 2024

Big buckets are great but you've gotta. Get. STOPS! — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 10, 2024

JUST GOT KICKED OUT OF THE GAME CAUSE I SAID GET UPOFF YOUR ASSES AND CHEER GET OUT TEAM GOING.......IF YOU CANT DTAND UP UP AND CHEER FOR THE TEAM THEN DONT COME TO THE GAMES SELL YOUUR TICKETS MAYBE WE MIGHT WIN A FEW MORE GAME AR HOME.....# IMAFAN — John Mathus (@JohnMathus2) February 10, 2024

VERY impressive surge here by Kentucky in the second half. Theiro's energy has been huge. We'll see if Gonzaga can take a punch and get some offense besides Ike. Fun one on CBS! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 10, 2024

Our Bigs have just gotten demolished this entire game



All three of them — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 10, 2024

Still way better than John Calipari in big games https://t.co/rhRRHf8ZVF — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) February 10, 2024

Don’t let him leave the building pic.twitter.com/UX8AzPaAte — ️‍ ️ (@bbndlm) February 10, 2024

we are letting teams walk into Rupp Arena and dawg us



this is not the Kentucky Basketball i grew up watching. — Big Blue Carti (@BigBlueCarti) February 10, 2024

Three straight embarrassing home losses



Kentucky has no business losing to these Florida and Gonzaga teams at home. And the Tennessee game was pitiful



With this talent, this year to date has been Calipari’s worst coaching job so far at Kentucky. It just is — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 10, 2024

Kentucky got outrebounded 43-31 and gave up 18 offensive rebounds. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 10, 2024

Coach Cal on Rob Dillingham playing four minutes in the second half: "The team that was out there was playing so well together that I left it alone. If we finished the game, you would have said (you didn't need him)." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 10, 2024

John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky fans:



“I want to tell our fans how much I appreciate what they’re doing. They’re here. They’re loud. I would say, stick with them. This team needs them.” — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 10, 2024

Kentucky’s résumé:



Résumé metrics (KPI + SOR) outside top 30



2-5 vs. Quad 1



5-6 vs Q1+Q2



Quad 3 loss to UNCW



Wildcats’ overall body of work is very underwhelming. Have only beaten three teams anywhere close to the NCAAT: UNC, Florida, Mississippi State. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 10, 2024

