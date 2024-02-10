 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ demoralizing loss to Gonzaga

The Cats drop three straight home games for the first time since 1966 — ouch.

By BigBlueDrew
Reed Sheppard Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats took the floor on Saturday for a nationally televised matchup with unranked 17-6 Gonzaga.

The CBS slot added an element of excitement to what was already an intriguing non-conference game against a northwestern foe.

Both teams came out pushing the pace with the Zags holding an early lead through most of the first half. Play stalled before a Rob Dillingham three-pointer swung some momentum back Kentucky’s way.

However, Gonzaga never let their lead slip away and instead pushed it to as many as 13. After an abysmal end to the half Kentucky would go into the break trailing 42-32.

Graham Ike led all scorers with 12 points in a dominating performance in the paint.

The Cats would come out scrapping in half number, and after a monster Antonio Reeves three-pointer UK would take their first lead of the game at 52-51 with 13:24 to remaining.

It was a back-and-forth affair from there, with both teams stealing the lead from each other.

Kentucky couldn’t keep Gonzaga out of the paint no matter what and they paid the price for it.

Reed Sheppard went nuclear in the second half scoring all of his 21 points in the final 20 minutes. Unfortunately, his night will be remembered for the late-game turnover trying to throw a lob to Adou Thiero.

A wasted Rupp Arena crowd witnesses the Cats drop a heartbreaking loss 89-85. Their third straight loss at home — the first time that’s happened since 1966.

Box Score

MVP

Not every player brought it from the moment the ball tipped off, but Adou Thiero sure as hell did.

His monster dunks in the opening minutes of the game set the tone and helped UK even hang around early.

Thiero’s ability to guard any position on the floor makes him an invaluable asset on a team that struggles to stop anyone. It’s hard to imagine where UK would have been without his statistical and non-statistical contributions this evening against the Zags.

Adou Thiero would finish the game with 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Today’s game was a great reminder that Adou Thiero is just scratching the surface of his tremendous potential.

Honorable mention: Reed Sheppard had an awesome second half finishing with 21 points and putting the Cats in a position to win after being down as many as 13.

Twitter Reactions

