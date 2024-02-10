Twitter reactions to Bush Hamdan news

The Kentucky Wildcats have their new offensive coordinator, according to reports, as Mark Stoops has focused on getting a deal complete with Boise State Broncos OC Bush Hamdan.

After Liam Coen bolted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over a week ago, it left Stoops and his staff looking to find a play-caller to hopefully build some continuity on the offensive side of the ball, and especially for recruiting purposes.

With stops at Boise State, Washington, Missouri, and a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Hamdan brings plenty of Power Five experience for such a late hire in this coaching carousel.

Back in the first Coen hire, Hamdan was a name mentioned in that search as well, so it is obvious Mark Stoops likes what he sees from the young OC.

The numbers on the field back up the hire as well, as the Broncos won the Mountain West this past season while putting up 32 points per game and 436 yards per contest.

It might not be the flashy hire that fans wanted, but when you dig into the numbers, it appears Hamdan could be a solid find this late in the game.

Now, let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the report of the hire:

Story on Kentucky targeting Boise State’s Bush Hamdan as school’s next offensive coordinator, with a deal expected to come together in the upcoming days. https://t.co/nJfYgMgFuC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2024

My overall take is that Bush Hamdan is a good hire for Kentucky considering the circumstances. Successful play-caller with extensive SEC experience + worked under Sark in NFL. From Chris Petersen tree that is very strong. Will bring a high floor to Lexington and that's needed. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 10, 2024

Bush Hamdan isn't technically on the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree from which Kentucky has pulled their last two OCs, Liam Coen and Rich Scangarello. However, Hamdan served as the Falcons' QBs coach in their first post-Shanahan season when much of his offense remained in place. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 10, 2024

Bush Hamdan can recruit. Just flipped Dominic Lovett from Arizona State in East St. Louis where its been a struggle for Mizzou to recruit. Landed high-three QB Tyler Macon who killed it at Elite 11 over the summer. pic.twitter.com/OuMYM3Kjd5 — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 15, 2020

There you go…here is an opinion of a UK fan with some knowledge of the guy pic.twitter.com/VqsJzbkLPC — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 10, 2024

No. He basically runs a NFL style version of the spread offense. He likes lots of motions,intermediate to long passes while also mixing in Play action to set up good runs plays. Runs a balanced offense but likes to pass a bit more than run. He likes doing QB run as well — Drew Martin (@Andrew_Martin65) February 10, 2024

Bush Hamdan was on the sideline for the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, one of the five greatest college football games I've ever watched. The new UK assistant was Jared Zabransky's backup QB. https://t.co/lbDLTrAl2q — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 10, 2024

OC Bush Hamdan recently agreed to a multi-year deal to make him the highest paid assistant coach in #BoiseState history.



That contract hasn’t been approved by the ISBOE yet, but the contract he worked under last year had a $200K buyout within Year 1 for a job outside the MW. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 10, 2024

Some more info on Bush Hamdan



Cool life story pic.twitter.com/Rr5Pdfhc5w — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 10, 2024

Pistol, traditional PA fakes, pre-snap motions, and wide splits on the perimeter on the Boise State tape. Mixes in under center + heavy sets.



It's a multiple offense that includes more of the spread staples we see in CFB. Add in the work experience. Think this is a good hire. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 10, 2024

Here's the work history for Bush Hamdan, Boise State's offensive coordinator and Mark Stoops' apparent choice to succeed Liam Coen https://t.co/Cqq7ZKIO5R — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 10, 2024

I don't have an educated opinion yet on Bush Hamdan, I certainly know he's got an extremely interesting/cool personal story though and he's got to be the first ever Kuwaiti football coach Kentucky has ever had... maybe even the first ever foreign football coach Kentucky has had. — Jersey Junkie (@DaJerseyJunkie) February 10, 2024