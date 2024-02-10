 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Bush Hamdan news

The Cats reportedly have their new OC.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats have their new offensive coordinator, according to reports, as Mark Stoops has focused on getting a deal complete with Boise State Broncos OC Bush Hamdan.

After Liam Coen bolted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over a week ago, it left Stoops and his staff looking to find a play-caller to hopefully build some continuity on the offensive side of the ball, and especially for recruiting purposes.

With stops at Boise State, Washington, Missouri, and a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Hamdan brings plenty of Power Five experience for such a late hire in this coaching carousel.

Back in the first Coen hire, Hamdan was a name mentioned in that search as well, so it is obvious Mark Stoops likes what he sees from the young OC.

The numbers on the field back up the hire as well, as the Broncos won the Mountain West this past season while putting up 32 points per game and 436 yards per contest.

It might not be the flashy hire that fans wanted, but when you dig into the numbers, it appears Hamdan could be a solid find this late in the game.

Now, let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the report of the hire:

