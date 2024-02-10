Kentucky hiring Bush Hamdan as offensive coordinator, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats have become masters of going through the offensive coordinator search process as of late, as they have had to fill the position the last five offseasons.

Once again Mark Stoops was tasked with that duty once again after Liam Coen left, and it appears he has landed on his next OC.

According to a report by Matt Zenitz, Boise State Broncos offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan is set to take over play-calling duties in Lexington.

Kentucky is set to hire Boise State’s Bush Hamdan as its new offensive coordinator, a source tells @247Sports.



Before Boise, Hamdan worked at Missouri, was an OC at Washington and was a QB coach for the Atlanta Falcons. (@PeteThamel 1st).https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/pxnnsmoExm — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 10, 2024

Smoke started to circulate around Hamdan last week, as fans noticed Vince Marrow gave a follow to Hamdan on Twitter. From that moment on the smoke went away up until this report of the hire.

Hamdan, from Kuwait City (Kuwait), played quarterback for Boise State from 2004-08 and has experience at the NFL level with the Atlanta Falcons, but most importantly, plenty of Power Five experience at the collegiate level. Alongside his tenure back in Boise, he has also called plays at Washington and took over play-calling duties for Eli Drinkiwitz at Missouri after he gave up that role at the end of last season.

During this search, it appears Coach Stoops was really looking for a coach who has spent plenty of time at the collegiate level. With Liam Coen bolting from Lexington twice now after one season, the UK Coach is looking for continuity at the position and Hamdan brings just that.

This past season, the Broncos put up 32 points per game under Hamdan and averaged 436 yards per game while doing so. The balance of the offense this season in Boise is also something to point to, as they put in 221 passing yards per game alongside 215 rushing yards per game. Add in some success he has shown on the recruiting trail, and this hire seems like a good choice overall.

Welcome to Lexington!