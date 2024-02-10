Kentucky vs. Gonzaga game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 4:00 PM EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live at CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

Before the 2022 season, Kentucky and Gonzaga agreed on a six-year series. The Zags kicked it off last season with a big 88-72 win last year.

It’s revenge time for the Cats.

Kentucky is coming off a huge win over Vandy this past Tuesday that hopefully brings them out of the slump they were in before that game.

While Gonzaga has had a slightly disappointing year at 17-6, they’re still a dangerous team under Mark Few.

Also, Kentucky and Gonzaga are neck and neck in the NET, with the Cats at 23 and the Zags at 25.

This should be a fun one so check out some of these pregame reads to get ready for the action.

Pregame Reading

Let’s GO CATS!!!