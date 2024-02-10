Saturday Headlines: Gonzaga Gameday

Wake up, BBN! It’s gameday in Lexington, where the Kentucky Wildcats will play host to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a game that will be a Quad I opportunity for both teams.

After going 0-2 last week, the Cats bounced back in a big way Tuesday night in Nashville with a 109-77 demolition of the Vanderbilt Commodores. Was that the game that gets Kentucky back on track? We’ll find out soon enough against a solid Gonzaga team that’s actually ranked higher than Kentucky at KenPom.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Former Cat Jacob Toppin went OFF tonight



40 points (career-high)

11-19 FG

16 rebounds (career-high)

5 assists

2 blocks pic.twitter.com/LQBKGu7eHY — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 10, 2024

Jacob Toppin is having a great debut season in the G-League.

Headlines

Vickers Sparkles as No. 25 Kentucky Downs No. 3 Stanford – UK Athletics

Transfer Jaden Vickers sparkled and dazzled in her Kentucky debut Friday afternoon as she threw a complete game, only allowing two hits and a run as the No. 25 Kentucky Softball team upset No. 3 Stanford, 2-1, in the second game of its opening day doubleheader in San Diego.

Women’s Tennis Bests Wichita State to Snap Skid – UK Athletics

Five singles victories propelled the Wildcats to their fourth-consecutive home win.

Former Wildcat named to Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame - Cats Pause

The former Kentucky defensive back played 11 NFL seasons with the Bears and Giants.

Even from the bench, DJ Wagner is finding ways to make his voice heard - KSR

DJ Wagner has sat out the last three games for Kentucky due to injury, but he’s using his voice to contiune making himself heard.

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga – UK Athletics

Two of college basketball’s most successful programs over the last 15 years meet on Saturday night when No. 17/15 Kentucky hosts Gonzaga at Rupp Arena.

Nolan Hickman finally set to make Rupp Arena debut - Cats Pause

The Gonzaga guard originally signed with Kentucky in 2020.

Kentucky Track & Field Sees Four New Personal Bests On Friday – UK Athletics

The Wildcats recorded five top-10 finishes with two finishes in the top three. There were also four new personal bests set.

Is Jamon Dumas-Johnson a fan of the song Dumas Walker? - KSR

Can you say the name 'Jamon Dumas-Johnson' without getting Dumas Walker stuck in your head? Does the new UK LB even know the song?

Ohio State hires UCLA's Chip Kelly to replace Bill O'Brien as OC - ESPN

UCLA coach Chip Kelly was named the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State, replacing the departed Bill O'Brien, the school announced on Friday night.

Chiefs’ Noah Gray managing Type 1 diabetes as he lives out NFL dream - NFL

Since finding out he had Type 1 diabetes when he was 18, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray has been in a game of managing the disease as he pursued his NFL dream, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Super Bowl 2024: Analytics predicts winner between Chiefs and 49ers - SBNation.com

We already know who wins the 2024 Super Bowl because DVOA says so.

High school tales of Super Bowl stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and more - ESPN

What were Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Travis Kelce like in high school? Here’s what coaches and teachers had to say.

Buck Institute Scientists Discover a Potential Way to Repair Synapses Damaged in Alzheimer’s Disease - GNN

The protein is called KIDRA, and along with being produced in the kidney, Tracy and her team identified its throughout brain synapses.

Kinder than Chemo Cancer Drug Cured This Young Man of Leukemia–Available in the US - GNN

Blina is a kind of targeted therapy drug called a bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE). It’s administered via a carried supply through the arm.