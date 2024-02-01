Ugonna Onyenso makes history vs. Florida

Well... The Kentucky Wildcats suffered a horrible loss inside of Rupp Arena against Florida on Wednesday night.

It seemed the Cats had the win in the bag with little time left in regulation, but the Gators found a way to force overtime and leave Lexington with their first win on the road against a top-10 team since 2003.

Is there some good news from such a bad loss? Yes.

Ugonna Onyenso continued to find his groove for the Wildcats and posted a career stat line in the loss against the Gators.

Ugo ended the night with 13 points, 16 rebounds, and eight blocks.

According to Corey Price on X, no other player in Kentucky Basketball history has tallied at least 13 points, 16 boards, and eight blocks in a single game

List of @KentuckyMBB players in school history to have at least 13 points, 16 rebounds, and 8 blocks in a single game:



- @OnyensoUgonna



That’s it. That’s the list. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 1, 2024

It is hard to celebrate such an impressive stat line after the collapse against Florida, but the development of Ugo over the past few weeks is something to feel good about.