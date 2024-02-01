Thursday Headlines: On to Tennessee Edition

Frustration is the one word to describe what exactly Kentucky Wildcats fans felt as they watched their No. 10 Wildcats lose 94-91 in overtime to unranked Florida.

It was Florida’s first Quad One win of the season, and their first road win against a Top-10 opponent since 2003. This also comes less than a month after nearly beating the Wildcats in Gainesville.

Kentucky has now lost two home games to unranked opponents, with the opposition averaging 87 points in those two games. Their defense is clearly a fatal flaw with no solution in sight. Even with center Ugonna Onyenso having a breakout year for the Wildcats, they’re still giving up way too many points — especially when it comes to the 3-point shot.

It’s a shame, too, considering just how great Kentucky has been on offense this year. For the most part, they’ve been incredibly efficient and are watching one heck of a season unfold for Antonio Reeves.

But as the team moves forward, things won’t be any easier. Kentucky hosts Tennessee this Saturday — a team fresh off of a home loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers will be just as hungry as the Wildcats for a bounce-back win and boast the offensive firepower to have their way with Kentucky’s defense.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Kentucky has just a 43.2% chance to win. Given their defensive struggles and how inconsistent their lineup has been over the last couple of weeks, it’s sort of a surprise they aren’t more of an underdog.

Tip-off for Saturday night’s game is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Tweet of the day

This is the first time ever that Florida scored at least 85 points in both regular season meetings against Kentucky — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 1, 2024

In case you were wondering just how bad Kentucky’s defense is.

