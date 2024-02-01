Eric Wolford contract details released; contains hefty buyout if he leaves

The Kentucky Wildcats experienced a shake-up on their football coaching staff last week, as offensive line coach Eric Wolford was brought back to Lexington. After two seasons in Tuscaloosa and the retirement of Nick Saban, Wolford decided to rejoin the Youngstown crew over at the Joe Craft Football facility.

With the official announcement happening earlier this week, now the details of the contract have been reported by Jon Hale of the Herald-Leader.

According to Hale, Wolford has signed a two-year deal with the Cats that will pay him $350,000 in 2024 and $800,000 in 2025. Why such a big difference? Well, one would guess he is still bringing in a nice paycheck from the Crimson Tide.

The biggest number that stands out in Hale’s report is the buyout Wolford will have to pay if he leaves for another program.

“According to the term sheet signed by Wolford on Friday, the assistant coach would owe UK $500,000 for each year remaining on his contract if he leaves Lexington for another coaching job again,” Hale says. “Wolford’s contract has not been finalized and released by UK’s Office of Legal Counsel, but the term sheet, which outlines the parameters of that contract, was obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader through the state’s open records law.”

The addition of Wolford to the staff helps bolster their recruiting efforts across the board. The new offensive line coach has already hit the trail for the Cats and has been handing out offers to some of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 class.

The first departure was messy, but it seems like he has returned on good terms with the coaching staff.

Now, let’s get spring ball rolling.