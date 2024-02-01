Darius Acuff and Malachi Moreno consistently hearing from UK staff

The class of 2024 has come together quite nicely for the Kentucky Wildcats, and now John Calipari and his staff are starting to turn their attention to the 2025 class.

With plenty of high-level players holding offers from the Cats, several recruits are starting to come into focus as some of the top options on the board for the UK staff.

This past week, Joe Tipton of On3 reported on two players who are hearing from Kentucky rather frequently to this point in their recruitment.

Who are they? Darius Acuff and Malachi Moreno.

2025 Top-10 recruit Darius Acuff, the No. 1 ranked PG, tells me these 5️⃣ head coaches have been in to see him this season. https://t.co/dByzh8RrOX pic.twitter.com/9E1bqsMU6y — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 24, 2024

Malachi Moreno, On3's No. 21 overall recruit in 2025, tells me he hears from these six schools the most frequently.



The 7-0 center says UNC and Kansas both contacted him this week. He's taken an official visit to Iowa and made unofficial visits to IU, UK, Notre Dame, and… pic.twitter.com/5eu3demfzL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 25, 2024

Starting with Acuff, the 5-star point guard holds 19 offers, but according to Tipton’s report, he has seen five head coaches visiting him at IMG Academy this season. Alongside Coach Cal, he has also been visited by Rodney Terry (Texas), Kelvin Sampson (Houston), Steve Pikiell (Rutgers), and Damon Stoudamire (Georgia Tech).

After an official visit to Lexington back in October, it appears the Cats are going to keep pushing to land Acuff until the very end.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Acuff is originally from Detroit and is considered a top-10 prospect and the No. 1 point guard in the class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

For the BBN, Moreno is a very familiar name as the talented big man is the star of Great Crossings High School in Georgetown (KY).

According to Tipton, the Cats are in constant contact with Moreno as they try to keep him in Central Kentucky for his collegiate basketball. Alongside UK, he is also hearing from Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Baylor, and Notre Dame.

Moreno has seen his stock rise as of late as he sits as a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class and is considered the No. 34 player overall. He is also considered the No. 1 player in the Bluegrass State by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Can the Kentucky staff land the top player in the state for a third year in a row? Things seem to be in a good spot. Let’s hope Cal seals the deal.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And Go CATS!!!