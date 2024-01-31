Liam Coen to interview for Bucs OC job; also a candidate at Boston College

The Kentucky Wildcats brought back Liam Coen after a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2023 season.

Let’s just say he’s been a popular target for a myriad of open positions. From the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator positions to many others, Coen has been a name thrown around by many franchises and programs in the coaching hunt.

So far, Kentucky has managed to keep its offensive coordinator, but those talks may continue to harden as new offers come in the door.

Up next are the Boston College Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former of which just lost its head coach. Per TampaBay.com’s Rick Stroud, the Bucs are expected to interview Coen for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Coen has tied to Tennessee’s Will Levis while at Kentucky and helped coach Baker Mayfield, the Bucs starting quarterback, while with the Rams. Per 247 Sports national reporter Brandon Marcello, Coen is an early candidate for the Boston College head coaching gig.

That said, so far, the Wildcats haven’t had much competition for the high-quality coach, and in a position with the Wildcats offense, it will be interesting to see how much consideration is given to going back to the pros, or if he’s someone Boston College will interview.

Regardless, the interest is there, and that’s terrifying enough for now.