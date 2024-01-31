Should Kentucky have fouled up 3?

The Kentucky Wildcats got handed a brutal loss tonight as they fell to the Florida Gators in overtime.

How did they get there? Well, with a 3-point lead to end regulation and around five seconds left in the game, the Cats gave up a pump fake 3 to the hottest shooter for the Gators on Wednesday night.

Now, it’s easy to look back on the play itself, but the question has to be asked: Should Kentucky have fouled up three to end the game?

This has not been a tactic that we have seen John Calipari implement a ton in close games down the stretch, but it is one that may have won the game for the Cats this evening.

Obviously, this situation is a tough one as the missed free throw allowed the Gators to get into transition that eventually led to the Clayton Jr. triple.

But the question still stands; should Kentucky have fouled down three?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.