MVP, box score, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats were back inside Rupp Arena Wednesday night for their second matchup of the season against the Florida Gators.

Kentucky used some late-game heroics to defeat the Gators in Gainesville and were looking to complete the season sweep at home.

Unfortunately, it was another game with the Cats not at full strength as DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards were both out for this game.

That allowed Reed Sheppard to get the start in Wagner’s spot and we also saw Ugonna Onyenso get his first career start as a Cat.

Both teams came out of the gate making plays as this one was tied up at 14 during the under 12 media timeout.

Multiple times, Kentucky looked primed to go on a big run and pull away, but the Gators continued to make shots and get to the free-throw line to keep this one close.

A jumper by Sheppard gave Kentucky a 41-31 lead with just over a minute to go in the half, but the Gators ended the half on a run of their own to send it to the break 41-36.

The second half was not a great start for the Cats as the Gators started the half the same way they ended the first half and quickly took a 42-41 lead.

Neither team was able to stop the other in this one as each team continued to exchange baskets and at the under 8 timeout, the Cats held a 72-71 lead.

Down the stretch, both teams continued to make plays, but the Gators were able to drill a late 3 to force overtime.

In overtime, both teams once again made plays, but it was the Gators that made more plays, getting the 94-91 win in Rupp.

MVP

Ugo, without a doubt, earned his first start of his career, and he took full advantage of the opportunity, making him tonight’s MVP.

Ugo finished the game with 13 points, 16 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 2 steals.

He has shown that he is the best rim protector on the team and that was proven tonight with his career-high 8 blocks.

With the bigs finally all available, Ugo is starting to separate himself from the pack and earn more minutes.

The way he played in this one will be huge for this team moving forward, and he could be the difference if the Cats end up making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

Ugonna Onyenso hearing his name announced as a starter for the first time. He earned it. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 1, 2024

Doubled Tre and he made ‘em pay. #BBN — Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) February 1, 2024

Adou Thiero — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 1, 2024

Jay Bilas calls that Reed Sheppard drive under the bucket and kick to a corner Antonio Reeves 3 “Steve Nash-like.” Always good company to be in. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 1, 2024

Onyenso needs to slow down just a little bit after the catch. Rushing things around the rim. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 1, 2024

That was a pretty, pretty pull-up J by Reed Sheppard. He’s gonna get all the run he can handle tonight with Wagner and Edwards out. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 1, 2024

May be just me but this team hasn’t played the same or as well since the 3 Bigs started playing. — James (@RockwallCat) February 1, 2024

Somebody has to sit Z down and talk about American rules — (@TheA1God) February 1, 2024

Reed Sheppard is just so so so good — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 1, 2024

Like seeing Reed Sheppard being more aggressive to score tonight. Keep it up Reed. #BBN — Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) February 1, 2024

Ugo makes such a big difference protecting the rim



Whatever offensive liabilities he has (sometimes clogging the paint), he makes up for by being a real rim presence — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 1, 2024

Still a half to be played, but this is the Kentucky offense that we have seen for much of the season, efficient and explosive.



Even more impressive with DJ Wagner out. Shows how much this team has grown since the UNCW loss, where they missed him. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 1, 2024

Good half for Kentucky but Florida has some momentum halving the lead once it got to double digits. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 1, 2024

Cats hanging on to 60-58 lead with 11:52 to go. Both teams scoring at will. Who’s gonna blink first? — John Huang (@KYHuangs) February 1, 2024

This defense is just not it. At all. Not sure I have the confidence in them to get stops down the stretch. — Chandler Craker (@Chandlercraker1) February 1, 2024

Bradshaw can’t catch a break — Jortney (@Wildcatty11) February 1, 2024

I am … not sure about this Burks PT at this particular moment in time? — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 1, 2024

The narrative that Ugo shouldn’t get minutes was on of the dumbest things that has ever gained much steam within the BBN. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) February 1, 2024

I love Reed but man he’s getting cooked on D — Kentucky Sports Talk (@KentuckyZone) February 1, 2024

It's been a fun year for Kentucky basketball, but still too much trading baskets. Took a step forward against Arkansas but back to trading buckets at home. Time running out for the defense. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 1, 2024

Seeing how happy these guys get for their teammates makes me so very happy — Kassidy Stumbo (@kass_stumbo) February 1, 2024

Kind of insane how much better reeves has gotten since last year — ©hief 〽️eteorologist (@Dthixton10) February 1, 2024

Really needed that 3 by Reeves. Need him to get back in flow — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 1, 2024

Reed Sheppard has played every minute in this game. 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists for the freshman guard. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 1, 2024

Back and forth we go. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 1, 2024

Floridas shooters are feeling it and getting wide open looks. You just have to keep scoring — PELS YEAR. BBN (@pelsyear) February 1, 2024

Cats just need to string together a couple of stops to win this game.



Can they do it? — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) February 1, 2024

Even on plays Ugo doesn't get the block Florida is thinking about him. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 1, 2024

I'm not smart enough to know whether Reed/Rob/Reeves are poor defenders or if the scheme has them in bad spots, but either way it's a good thing they can score like crazy — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) February 1, 2024

Hell of a game from Ugonna Onyenso. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 1, 2024

UGOOOO!!! — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) February 1, 2024

Foul on the last possession up three. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) February 1, 2024

Had to take care of that one in regulation. Disappointing. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 1, 2024

And did it again in the overtime, which led to the same result. https://t.co/ndVDgtYW1l — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 1, 2024

Two home losses to UNCW and Florida without DJ Wagner



Just in case we wondered how important that man was — BEEZY GARNER (@Burke_Franklin_) February 1, 2024

Just have to win this game. Just have to win this game.



Unacceptable — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 1, 2024