 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MVP, box score, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Florida

Kentucky loses an overtime battle at home.

By Adam Haste
/ new
Ugonna Onyenso Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back inside Rupp Arena Wednesday night for their second matchup of the season against the Florida Gators.

Kentucky used some late-game heroics to defeat the Gators in Gainesville and were looking to complete the season sweep at home.

Unfortunately, it was another game with the Cats not at full strength as DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards were both out for this game.

That allowed Reed Sheppard to get the start in Wagner’s spot and we also saw Ugonna Onyenso get his first career start as a Cat.

Both teams came out of the gate making plays as this one was tied up at 14 during the under 12 media timeout.

Multiple times, Kentucky looked primed to go on a big run and pull away, but the Gators continued to make shots and get to the free-throw line to keep this one close.

A jumper by Sheppard gave Kentucky a 41-31 lead with just over a minute to go in the half, but the Gators ended the half on a run of their own to send it to the break 41-36.

The second half was not a great start for the Cats as the Gators started the half the same way they ended the first half and quickly took a 42-41 lead.

Neither team was able to stop the other in this one as each team continued to exchange baskets and at the under 8 timeout, the Cats held a 72-71 lead.

Down the stretch, both teams continued to make plays, but the Gators were able to drill a late 3 to force overtime.

In overtime, both teams once again made plays, but it was the Gators that made more plays, getting the 94-91 win in Rupp.

MVP

Ugo, without a doubt, earned his first start of his career, and he took full advantage of the opportunity, making him tonight’s MVP.

Ugo finished the game with 13 points, 16 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 2 steals.

He has shown that he is the best rim protector on the team and that was proven tonight with his career-high 8 blocks.

With the bigs finally all available, Ugo is starting to separate himself from the pack and earn more minutes.

The way he played in this one will be huge for this team moving forward, and he could be the difference if the Cats end up making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...