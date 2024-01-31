DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards out due to injury

The Kentucky Wildcats will not be at full strength this evening against the Florida Gators, as John Calipari has confirmed a few late scratches for tonight’s game.

In his pregame radio segment, Calipari confirmed that DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards would not play against the Gators this evening.

Reed Sheppard and Adou Thiero will step into the starting lineup with the absences. Ugonna Onyenso is also getting his first start tonight in place of Aaron Bradshaw.

For Wagner, this will be the second game this season he has missed, with the first being the home loss to UNC-Wilmington. Edwards was battling a knee injury against Arkansas, but the freshman forward suited up and played nine minutes for the Cats. This will be the first game of the season that Edwards has missed.

The first matchup against Florida was a tough game that took an Aaron Bradshaw 3 to help the Cats take the lead late.

It will take a full team effort to pull off the win tonight. Let’s ride.