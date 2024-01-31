The 2024 NBA Draft will take place over 2 days

Move over NFL. There’s a new multi-day draft in town.

The 2024 NBA Draft has been expanded to a two-day format that features the first round on Wednesday, June 26th, and the second round on Thursday, June 27th. The NBA announced the news on Wednesday.

Both nights will tip off at 8 pm ET.

The first round will be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets. The second round will be held in ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York City.

ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App will each air the first round, while ESPN and the ESPN App will carry second-round coverage.

The first round will continue to have five minutes between selections. For the second round, the time between picks has been increased to four minutes after originally being two minutes.

This will affect the Kentucky Wildcats, who could have as many as seven players selected in this year’s draft. Rob Dillingham is highly likely to be selected on Day 1, and I’m also expecting Reed Sheppard to join him, as both could go in the lottery.

After them, there are no other clear-cut first-round prospects, but guys like DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and Antonio Reeves could hear their names called in the second round, so it figures to be a busy Night 2 of this year’s draft when it comes to former Wildcats realizing their NBA dreams.

Will you be watching both days of coverage?