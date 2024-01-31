Bleav in Kentucky talks Eric Wolford, Florida Round 2, and more

With the calendar turning to February, we’re already hitting the halfway point of the SEC season.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Aaron Gershon and Vinny Hardy recapped what was...we’ll say an interesting week for the Kentucky Wildcats, who were thrashed at South Carolina, then won at Arkansas on the strength of their...defense?

On the show, the guys discussed:

The bounce-back win at Fayetteville.

What happened to the offense?

Previewing Round 2 vs. the Florida Gators.

The return of Eric Wolford to Kentucky Football.

