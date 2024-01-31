Mark Stoops discusses Liam Coen’s control of the offense and Eric Wolford’s return to UK

In an interview with Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight, Mark Stoops revealed some intriguing details about assistant coaches Liam Coen and Eric Wolford.

Starting with Coen and the Kentucky Wildcats offense, Stoops has lingered around the offensive controls throughout his time in Lexington. However, it sounds like that won’t be the case going forward, as Stoops says Coen has complete control of the offense.

“I know people want to act like we’re not, but Liam and I are 100% on the same page at all times. Liam has complete autonomy here. I think that’s what he likes about that.” said Stoops.

“There’s no ‘Mark Stoops taking off the gas,’ and Liam likes that. If you’re a competitive person, if you’re a good coordinator, you want full control, and Liam has full control of the offense, full autonomy, and when we’re doing personnel moves like this and talking with the staff, I’d never do something like this without consulting with him, too.”

With Coen being contacted about other OC vacancies, Stoops is making it pretty clear he has given full control of the offense to him.

Moving to another assistant coach, it’s no secret that Wolford had a rocky departure from UK to join Alabama back in 2022.

Stoops shared his thoughts about Wolford’s exit and return to Lexington.

“Sometimes you just gotta let people from Youngstown sort things out their own way, so we had to grind things out a little bit between us... I’m joking,” said Stoops. “Very excited to have Eric back. I think the last time when he left, any time when someone leaves your program, there’s always a bit of hurt or regret, whatever you want to call it, especially when somebody is only there for a short period of time.

“I’ve learned things since Eric’s left about that transition. There are things I could’ve done better. There are things he could’ve done better. I think both of us understand that. The big thing is in our business, there’s no room for being sensitive. You gotta have thick skin. You can’t be sensitive. You have to do what’s right at all times.”

These are big statements from Stoops about two of his most important staff members.

