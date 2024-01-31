Wednesday Headlines: Florida Gameday Edition

Good morning, BBN!

The rematch is finally here. The Cats are taking on the Gators for the second time this season.

The first matchup kicked off conference play for both teams, and it was a thriller all the way to the end. The Cats squeaked by on the road 87-85.

Reed Sheppard hit some clutch free throws to seal the game, something we’ve seen a couple of times since then as well.

It was a very physical game the first time around, and I expect the same kind of physicality this time around. Florida has a lot of talent and a lot of height on their team, which makes it hard for other teams to defend.

What’s different this time around is that the Cats have added Big Z to the rotation, and Ugonna Onyenso is getting more minutes as he makes a bigger impact.

Speaking of Ugo, he was the unsung hero in the first matchup since Aaron Bradshaw was in foul trouble until he stepped up in the closing minutes. Onyenso made a huge difference, and you can expect him to do that again during this matchup.

Kentucky will also have Adou Thiero for this round after he missed the first matchup. His return was a big boost for Kentucky’s defensive and rebounding efforts.

The biggest thing the Cats need to continue focusing on is their defense. The offense will get its groove back, but the defense has to improve for this team to make any kind of run.

They had their best effort against a poor Arkansas offense. Let’s see if they can do it against a better Florida team.

Tweet(s) of the Day

REPORT: Tennessee is under NCAA investigation for potential NIL violations across several sports, per @ByPatForde. https://t.co/oSue8ruFd4 pic.twitter.com/UfCy7CegIx — On3 (@On3sports) January 30, 2024

Tennessee... cheating? No way...

Wolford OL offers continue going out.



This one to a 5-star former Georgia commit ranked the No. 15 player in the country.https://t.co/3y29P925dd https://t.co/ZwCmaAYUdg — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 30, 2024

Coach Wolford is already hot on the recruiting trail!

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Florida – UK Athletics

The Gators have won three consecutive games, including a 102-98 overtime victory over Georgia on Saturday in Gainesville.

Travis Perry Named 2023 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year - KSR

Congrats to this future Cat, what an awesome honor!

Antonio Reeves Part of Wooden Award Late Season Watch List – UK Athletics

Reeves is one of three student-athletes from the SEC recognized.

Senators push for legalized sports gambling in Georgia without a constitutional amendment - AP Sports

It’s the wild wild west.

NFL Power Rankings: 10 most important playoff lessons, including when to go for it on 4th down - Yahoo Sports

Great breakdown of what we’ve seen these NFL Playoffs.

Chiefs-Ravens most-watched AFC championship game in NFL history - USA Today

The Taylor Swift effect?

Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic is better than Dirk Nowitzki, in realm of Michael Jordan - ESPN

He’s right...

Why Joel Embiid’s astounding stats might not be enough for him to win NBA MVP - USA Today

Do you agree with the new NBA rule here?

Guard Anthony Edwards said T’Wolves were ‘playing 8-on-5’ in 107-101 win vs. Thunder - Yahoo Sports

One of the best, and funniest, young NBA Stars.

Sources: Ben Johnson nixes head-coach jobs to stay with Lions - ESPN

Shocking, but it shows how great the Lions’ culture is.

Big 12 football schedule 2024: Conference releases slate as Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah join league - CBS Sports

Big things happening for the Big 12.

Report: Tennessee under NCAA investigation for multiple ‘major’ NIL violations across several sports - ON3

What a surprise!