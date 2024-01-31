Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators at 8 PM EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

It was a grind-it-out game this past Saturday for the Cats as they got a narrow victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Surprisingly, the offense struggled again, failing to reach the 70-point mark for a second straight game.

This time, however, their defense shined, and they were able to win a tough game on the road.

Adou Thiero made his return and definitely impacted that side of the ball, but overall, the Cats played with more intensity on the defensive end.

While Arkansas isn’t a great offense, it’s still good to see that progress from the Cats. They will have to continue that into tonight’s game and going forward to make a serious run.

The Gators are coming off of a wild game against Georgia that they won 102-98 in overtime.

Florida will look to carry the momentum of a three-game winning streak into this game with Kentucky, and it’s certain they will be looking for revenge after the Cats beat them to kick off conference player earlier this year on their home court, 87-85.

Florida badly needs this one for their NCAA Tournament hopes, as they’re currently among the first teams out of the field in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology. Florida is going to be playing this one like a tournament game, so Kentucky better be prepared to match the intensity or risk taking a bad home defeat.

Get ready for the action by checking out these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Let’s Go CATS!!!