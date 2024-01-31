SEC Football coaches ranked heading into the 2024 season

The last several seasons have been disappointing ones for the Kentucky Football program. With expectations sky-high for both teams, the results didn’t match the hype.

Despite the hiccups, Mark Stoops has this UK program at heights many would have never thought would be possible, and people around the sport still notice.

In a recent ranking of SEC coaches by Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South, they have the Kentucky Head Coach at No. 6 entering the new-look SEC in 2024-25.

The five coaches ahead of Stoops are Kirby Smart (Georgia), Brian Kelly (LSU), Kalen Debore (Alabama), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), and Steve Sarkisian (Texas).

The most notable part about this selection is his ranking ahead of Josh Heupel at Tennessee. Now, although we here in the BBN despise the Volunteers, the success Heupel has had in Knoxville is indisputable. Should he be ranked ahead of the Tennessee head coach? Those are some arguments I would like to hear.

Perhaps Kentucky is ahead because Tennessee can’t seem to have success without there being a major scandal, whereas Stoops has yet to be part of an NCAA scandal during his 11 years in Lexington.

Although the program has been fluctuating between tiers in the SEC, Stoops has remained at the top of most coaching rankings due to his success on the field and in recruiting. His name being mentioned with high-profile jobs, such as Texas A&M this past offseason only speaks to the respect he has earned in coaching and athletic administration circles.

Now, the BBN may want more, and that argument is a fair one after the expectations set around the program over the last few seasons. Let’s see how they shape up against a new-look SEC conference on the gridiron.

Sound off in the comments section as to where you think Stoops should be ranked!