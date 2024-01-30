Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana after being stopped for a traffic violation

A former Kentucky Wildcats standout and two-time NBA champion, Rajon Rondo was arrested on Monday. Rondo was originally stopped for a traffic violation, but that led to a trooper smelling marijuana in his car, and he eventually did a full search.

“Rondo was stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana, Sunday afternoon, and a trooper smelled marijuana, leading to a search that found a gun and drug paraphernalia, ISP spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said Monday night,” WDRB reported.

Rondo, who was among the best assist men in NBA history, was cited for unlawful possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Now, all these charges are misdemeanors, so it isn’t likely Rondo will do any time for it. He immediately posted bail as well.

Rondo was previously charged with brandishing a gun in 2022.

During his 16 seasons in the NBA, Rondo went down as one of the best floor generals in league history. He also had multiple NBA titles under his belt, along with numerous All-Star Game appearances. He was never the high-flying player, but he was among the smartest to ever grace the hardwood.