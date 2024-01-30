7 Wildcats selected in new NBA Mock Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats have a roster filled with NBA talent at the moment, and the results on the floor are starting to show it. Sitting at 15-4 on the season and a top-10 team in the polls, things are looking bright in Lexington for a run in March.

Things are also looking bright for these players come the 2024 NBA Draft, as many across NBA circles are projecting that this UK team could produce up to seven draft picks this summer.

In the latest NBA Mock Draft projection done by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, that is exactly how many current Kentucky players he has heading to the league next season.

If the Cats pulled off getting seven players selected, it would be their third time achieving the feat (2012 & 2015), while no other school has ever accomplished it.

Updated mock draft https://t.co/BKLcZM5KXc — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) January 30, 2024

Wasserman has Kentucky with two lottery selections, while the other five come in Round 2.

Leading it off, Wasserman has Rob Dillingham going No. 6 overall to the Toronto Raptors, where he’d team up with Immanuel Quickley to form a new backcourt duo.

Wasserman then has Reed Sheppard going 12th overall to the Chicago Bulls.

Then comes the flood of Kentucky players in the second round, with Zvonimir Ivisic tipping things off at No. 33 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Big Z is then followed by DJ Wagner at No. 37 (Minnesota Timberwolves), Justin Edwards at No. 47 (Boston Celtics), Aaron Bradshaw at No. 49 (Indiana Pacers), and Antonio Reeves at No. 55 (Indiana Pacers).

The biggest addition to the list is Reeves, who’s played his way into draft conversations this season.

How so? His growing ability to score it at all three levels is certainly helping, and his improved defense has helped him become a more complete player.

Things are shaping up to be an interesting offseason for John Calipari and his staff. Losing seven players is never easy, but if they can bring a Final Four banner to Lexington, I don’t think many in the BBN will argue.

Go here for the entire B/R projection.