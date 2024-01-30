Tennessee under NCAA investigation for NIL violations

Could another scandal be coming to Knoxville?

I'm sure many Kentucky Wildcats fans hope so, as a new report of new NCAA Investigations has come down on the Tennessee Volunteers. This time is for potential name, image, and likeness violations.

According to the report by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, the Vols are looking at NIL violations across multiple sports.

Sources: Less than a year after its last infractions case concluded, Tennessee is under NCAA investigation again. The inquiry covers multiple sports and is described as "major." https://t.co/eE5sXYk0HE — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 30, 2024

“The University of Tennessee is immersed in another NCAA investigation of potential rules violations that are ‘major’ in nature, sources tell Sports Illustrated,” writes Forde. “The case involves multiple sports and includes scrutiny of name, image, and likeness (NIL) benefits for athletes.”

According to Forde, the school acknowledged the investigation but the university and NCAA declined to comment further on details of an investigation.

This investigation comes only one year after the football team was penalized for more than 200 infractions. With another probe into the school, you have to guess that if anything of significance is found, the NCAA could come down hard on the Vols.

Tennessee was one of the first schools to really jump into the collective movement in the new NIL era. An argument from the jump from many has been surrounded by the lack of rules and regulations that come directly from the NCAA, but maybe this will push the organization to put clear rules surrounding the new era of college athletics.

Either way, after the Jeremy Pruitt situation and the other football infractions, another report of an NCAA investigation is not a good look.