Tuesday Headlines: Former Cats make NBA G-League All-Star Game

If you’ve kept up with Oscar Tshiebwe’s rookie season in the NBA, you know he’s currently playing for the Indiana Mad Ants (an affiliate of the Indiana Pacers) in the NBA G-League.

What you’ll also be interested to know is that Tshiebwe, Ashton Hagans (Rip City Remix), and Skal Labissiere (Stockton Kings) have all three been selected to play in the NBA G-League Next Up game during NBA All-Star weekend. Tshiebwe was a G-League selection, while Hagans (No. 1) and Labissiere (No. 2) led the pack for fan voting. Have to think the BBN helped out a little bit there.

Per the G-League website, this event will feature a tournament-style format where each team will have its own influencer general manager. That person will draft their squad, customize their team’s jerseys, and stream the game on their own digital platforms. The four 7-person teams will play in a semi-final round with the two winners advancing to the championship game.

Fans can watch this event on Sunday, February 18th at 1:30 PM ET via the G-League website or the G-League app. Anyone wishing to attend can visit this link for tickets, which start out at $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

For a full rundown of NBA All-Star weekend, visit this link.

Tweet of the Day

OSCAR TSHIEBWE BRINGS DOWN THE HAMMER @TheMadAnts pic.twitter.com/2JnPTFP7Us — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 30, 2024

Sheesh.

