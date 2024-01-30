John Calipari shares what could be his best defensive lineup

The Kentucky Wildcats bounced back this past weekend on the road against a scrappy Arkansas Razorbacks team.

Although it was quite ugly, the Cats found a win to claw out a win and showed some much-needed grit doing so.

Kentucky’s offense has hit a rough patch recently after posting almost 90 points per game before falling to South Carolina. But when the offense is struggling, the defensive intensity must be at an all-time high to stay in the game.

During his Monday call-in show, head coach John Calipari recently shared his favorite lineup currently and that lineup has produced the best on the defensive side of the court against the Hogs, and it’s no real surprise.

The biggest takeaway from Calipari's call-in show tonight is that he REALLY likes the lineup of:



DJ Wagner

Reed Sheppard

Antonio Reeves

Tre Mitchell

Ugo Onyenso



Brought this lineup up about every five minutes and noted that it could be Kentucky's best defensive/finishing team. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 30, 2024

DJ Wagner, Reed Shepard, Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell, and Ugo Onyenso round out the lineup for Cal. That was the lineup that had the most success against Arkansas, especially in the second half.

This lineup seems to be Cal’s favorite, especially on defense and finishing the game when it is close. However, it will be interesting to see how Rob Dillingham factors in. There’s no question he’s a star on the offensive end, but his defense leaves a lot to be desired.

Still, Dillingham has made some big shots down the stretch of close games, so hopefully, Calipari finds a way to implement him into these defense-heavy lineups when the game is on the line.

As the offense looks to get back on track, one of the biggest storylines moving forward will be how Calipari manages the lineups and substitution change heading into a big week against Florida and Tennessee.