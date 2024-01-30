Ugonna Onyenso holds all-time single-season block percentage at Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a much-needed bounce-back win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and currently sit at 15-4 (5-2 in SEC play) on the season.

One Wildcat who unexpectedly had a big night in the win over the Razorbacks was Ugonna Onyenso.

The sophomore center finished the night with 25 minutes played and tallied six points, four rebounds, and three blocks.

With those blocks, the current big man sits at number one in all-time single-season block percentage at Kentucky. He’s averaging 2.3 blocks in just 10 minutes per game to go with 3.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Single-season block percentage at Kentucky:



1. Ugonna Onyenso (2023-24): 16.7

2. Anthony Davis (2011-12): 13.7

3. Nerlens Noel (2012-13): 13.2

4. Isaiah Jackson (2020-21): 12.7

5. Willie Cauley-Stein (2013-14): 12.3

6. Karl-Anthony Towns (2014-15): 11.5 — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 28, 2024

Onyenso sits at 16.7% and has quite the Kentucky basketball royalty behind him.

Anthony Davis is just behind him at 13.7%... Followed by Nerlens Noel (13.2), Isaiah Jackson (12.7), Willie Cauley-Stein (12.3), and Karl-Anthony Towns (11.5).

Head coach John Calipari showed his love for Onyenso during the game and was shown saying how proud he was of his performance, which could lead to a starting spot against Florida on Wednesday night.

“Ugo was the difference in the game. What does that do? Well, he probably moves up. He may start now, and Aaron may come off the bench with Z. Z’s just got to catch up to us. He will be fine,” Calipari said after the win over Arkansas.

Calipari later added that Onyenso could be part of Kentucky’s top defensive lineup to close out games.

Here’s what assistant coach Chuck Martin said of Onyenso’s impact during Tuesday’s media availability.

“I think for people who have not seen (Onyenso) live, you see him on TV, you obviously know he’s a 7-footer,” Martin exclaimed. “But when you see him live, he’s one of the biggest human beings in the league. The way he can move for his size defensively in pick-and-rolls is unbelievable.

“So when you have a guy with that size and that type of agility defensively, he gives everyone on the floor courage that we can accomplish this rotation. So he’s been huge. He’s been huge for us.”

We will see if there is a shake-up in the starting lineup after Onyenso’s performance against the Razorbacks.

Taking a quick break from #AllAmericanAntonio to tell you that Ugonna Onyenso is just the 4th player since 1980 to average 2.3+ blocks/game while playing 15 minutes/game or less. pic.twitter.com/PhSSp7NIbU — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) January 29, 2024

