Travis Perry makes high school basketball history

The Bluegrass state has produced some high-level high school talent over the years. With players like Chris Lofton, Darius Miller, and Reed Sheppard, to name a few of the most recent, one future Kentucky Wildcats guard has recently joined an elite group of players from across the country.

Travis Perry recently broke 5,000 career points during the All-A Classic, and with the accolade, he became the 10th player in high school history to reach the career milestone.

Perry recently spoke with Jordan Divens of MaxPreps, and the star guard says he’s focused on getting back to Rupp Arena instead of the personal accolades he is accruing.

Kentucky signee Travis Perry becomes 10th player in history to reach 5,000 career points.



Top 100 guard is averaging 29.4 points per contest while leading Lyon County to a record of 20-2.



“The main goal for us, for the whole team, is to just win a state championship,” Perry told Divens. “We did something our high school hadn’t done in 71 years and won the regional championship two years in a row, so getting back to Rupp (Arena) is the goal and hopefully winning the whole thing.”

The 6-foot-2 and 170-pound point guard out of Eddyville passed the Kentucky high-school scoring record last season previously held by “King” Kelly Coleman, who posted 4,337 points in his own career. It was a record many thought would never be broken, and Perry is about to blow it out of the water.

John Calipari and his staff are getting one of the elite scorers in high school basketball history, and are going to pair him alongside some of the elite recruits in the class of 2024. Should be a fun season at Rupp next year.

Perry is currently ranked as the No. 80 player in the class and is ranked as the No. 7 point guard in the class by 247 Sports Composite.

