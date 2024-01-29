Rob Dillingham back at practice; he’s currently in a bad shooting slump

Will this be the week we finally see the Kentucky Wildcats have a full roster available to play?
We’re now three full months into the 2023-24 college basketball season, yet we have yet to see a single game where Kentucky had a full roster. It appeared that would happen Saturday at Arkansas when Adou Thiero returned from a back injury that sidelined him for a month.
However, Rob Dillingham was a late scratch due to what the team called a stomach illness.
Thankfully, it sounds like Dillingham will be good to go this week when Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators and No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.
During his Monday call-in show, Calipari announced that Dillingham had returned to practice.
John Caliapri says Rob Dillingham returned to practice today:— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 29, 2024
“He was pretty good today.”
It looks like Kentucky may finally get a game with a full roster on Wednesday.
In 19 games, the true freshman is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, all ranking second on the team. He’s also shooting 38.2% from deep, which ranks third on the team among players who’ve attempted at least six triples.
However, Dillingham is in a bit of a slump when it comes to his 3-point shooting. He’s hit just five of his last 22 attempts, a 22.7% clip. That would be the worst on the team among players with at least six attempts from deep, including Justin Edwards (28.9%), Aaron Bradshaw (30%), Adou Thiero (30%), and DJ Wagner (31%).
In the four road games he’s played in — Louisville, Florida, Texas A&M, and South Carolina — Dillingham is just 4/20 from deep, just 20%.
Here’s to hoping Dillingham breaks out of his slump in a big way. Kentucky will certainly need it to do well in what’s going to be a very challenging week vs. the Gators and Vols.
