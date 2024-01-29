Ray Davis and Trevin Wallace make Mel Kiper’s 2024 NFL Draft rankings

While the Devin Leary experiment didn’t work out as well as many would’ve liked, the Ray Davis experiment turned out to be one of the best additions any college football team made for the 2023 season.

For his efforts, the San Francisco native is now in line to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially if you’re going off of ESPN’s draft rankings by Mel Kiper Jr., which have Davis as the sixth-best running back in this year’s draft class. He’s also the No. 1 running back in the entire SEC.

Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright was the only other back from the SEC that cracked the top 10, with the Big 12’s Jonathon Brooks, who played at Texas, listed as No. 1.

Davis started his career in the American Conference with Temple before moving to the SEC and joining Vanderbilt. He spent two years at the former and one at the latter before joining the Cats in 2022.

Davis ran for 1,000-plus yards in both seasons in Lexington, going for a career-best 1,129 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry during his second season with Kentucky. He ended the year with 1,452 yards from scrimmage.

Davis wasn’t the only Wildcat mentioned in these rankings, as Trevin Wallace is listed as the seventh-best off-ball linebacker.

Like Davis, Wallace declared for the NFL Draft after having some eligibility remaining but felt it was time to turn pro. In 12 games this past season, Wallace recorded 88 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Wallace has the potential to become the latest former Kentucky linebacker to make an impact in the NFL, joining names like Wesley Woodyard, Danny Trevathan, Avery Williamson, and Jamin Davis.