Eric Wolford officially hired as the next Kentucky Football offensive line coach

It’s official. Eric Wolford has been hired as the newest offensive line coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, the school announced Monday.

Wolford returns to Kentucky after serving as the program’s offensive line coach in the 2021 season. He spent the past two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“I am thrilled to be back at Kentucky and have the opportunity to work with Coach Stoops and Liam Coen again,” Wolford said in a press release. “Stoops and I have a long history, and he’s one of the best coaches I’ve worked for during my career. Liam is one of the brightest minds in football, and I loved my experience with the Big Blue Wall. My family also loves this community, and we are excited to get back here.”

In the 2021 season at Kentucky, Wolford led an offensive line that lost three starters from the previous season and turned them into a unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. The Wildcats averaged 5.23 yards per carry that season, while 53.1 percent of their rush attempts went for four yards or more to lead the nation.

Two of his players from that season earned All-SEC honors, were drafted, and still play in the NFL in Luke Fortner, the starting center for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Darian Kinnard, who is on the practice squad for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kinnard also won the 2021 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, just the second player in program history to win the award.

At Alabama in 2023, Wolford led an offensive line that blocked for the fourth-best scoring offense in the SEC and the 23rd-best in the nation at 34 points per game. In a season that featured a 12-2 record, an SEC Championship (ending Georgia’s 29-game winning streak), and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide offensive line racked up 172.9 yards per game on the ground, ranking in the top half of the league and top 50 in the nation, with 32 touchdowns rushing.

Right tackle JC Latham was named to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and conference coaches and was a second-team All-American by several media outlets.

Left guard Tyler Booker was named to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and was an All-SEC Second Team choice by the conference coaches.

True freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and was a Freshman All-American by On3.com.

“We are excited to bring Eric Wolford back to Kentucky,” head coach Stoops said in a press release. “Eric had a big impact in the year he spent with us and has only gained more SEC experience after working with Coach Saban and Alabama the last two seasons. Eric and I go way back, and I’m looking forward to having him return to our program.”

Go here for the full press release on Wolford’s hiring.

Welcome back to Lexington!