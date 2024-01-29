Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats split their schedule last week, losing their road game at South Carolina on Tuesday before completing a comeback victory at Arkansas on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 15-4 on the season with a pair of “questionable” losses. The first was at home to UNC Wilmington, and that’s a loss that will likely haunt Kentucky come seeding time for the NCAA Tournament.

Now, with their loss at South Carolina, they have a second “L” that’s sort of a head-scratcher. And that’s not to say the Gamecocks are a bad team.

Instead, Kentucky was flat-out embarrassed at South Carolina. They were pushed around and out-matched physically. Their offense didn’t stand a chance at saving them from their defensive woes, and that was clear with a final score of 79-62.

However, Kentucky must have taken some (if not all) of that to heart since they put on a season-best defensive performance (in conference play) against Arkansas on Saturday. The Wildcats scored just 63 points, but held the Razorbacks to 57 points on the night.

While their ranking in the top 25 polls isn’t likely to improve, it’s also hard to see much of a drop. South Carolina is a well-coached, hard-fighting team and Kentucky was sure to face their best effort last week — especially on the road.

This week, Kentucky hosts Florida at home on Wednesday at 8 PM ET for their second and final matchup of the regular season before hosting the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET. Television coverage for both games will be on ESPN.

Look at some of the early analytics rankings for this week, Kentucky is ranked 21st at EvanMiya, 20th in KenPom, 22nd at BartTorvik, and 17th at DRatings.

Tweets of the Day

.@M__Edwards7 is the 4th former @UKFootball player to make it to the Super Bowl with at least 2 different teams (Marc Logan, Derrick Ramsey, and @JacobTamme) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 28, 2024

He’s having a heck of a career.

He’s made such a heavy impact on defense.

