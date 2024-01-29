Game Glances: Kentucky hosts Florida and Tennessee in a massive week

It was a perplexing week for the Kentucky Wildcats, who went 1-1 on the road and seemingly lost their offensive prowess along the way.

Somehow, the nation’s number one offense was held to a puzzling 125 points over the course of two games against South Carolina and Arkansas. Luckily for John Calipari and the Cats, the Razorbacks just aren’t a very good team this year, or else dropping two straight would have been the likely result of the poor play.

Things will not ease up for Kentucky as they’ll have to regroup in a hurry considering the two quality opponents that they’ll face this week.

Both Florida and Tennessee pack the firepower to beat UK if they don’t come ready to play, but thankfully, both contests will be played in Lexington and not in another hostile environment.

Next up, it’ll be the Florida Gators for a Wednesday night matchup on ESPN. The game is scheduled to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET inside Rupp Arena.

The Gators are 14-6 on the season and are led in scoring by junior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging nearly 16 points per game. He poured in 23 points in UF’s slim 87-85 loss at home to Kentucky back on January 6th.

The Gators are 4-2 since losing to Kentucky and will be amped up in hopes of securing a resume-boosting win away from Gainesville.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators

Time: 8 p.m. ET on January 31st

Location: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and the SEC Network (check local listings).

Odds: ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Cats a 71.4% chance of victory, while KenPom has it at 68%.

Early Predictions: KenPom has Kentucky winning 90-84. EvanMiya is going with an 88-83 victory for the Cats.

After just two short days of rest, things will turn up a notch, maybe even three notches, as the Tennessee Volunteers roll that ugly orange into town.

The No. 5 Vols will tip it up with No. 6 UK under the bright lights at Rupp Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN. This is one of the Cats’ biggest remaining games of the season, and they’ll need to take care of business at home.

It’ll provide the BBN their first true look at UT superstar forward Dalton Knecht who is setting the college hoops world on fire this season with nearly a 20-point per-game average. Keeping him in check will be one of UK’s biggest defensive challenges to date, and they’ve not responded well to many.

If the same Kentucky team shows up this week scoring in the mid-60s as it did last week — you can count on a couple of losses.

Buckle up, this is a huge week for the Cats!

Game: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET February 3rd

Location: Rupp Arena

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and the SEC Network (check local listings).

Odds: ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Vols a 59.6% chance of victory, while KenPom has it at 60%.

Early Predictions: KenPom has Tennessee winning 81-78. EvanMiya is going with an 80-76 victory for the Vols.