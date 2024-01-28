SEC Power Rankings after Week 4 of conference play

This has been a wild college basketball season, to say the least, with the top 25 teams losing left and right.

Specifically looking at the SEC, just when it looked like the hierarchy was going to be sorted out, Kentucky went on the road and dropped a game to South Carolina, while Auburn dropped a game against Mississippi State.

After another wild week, here is how the SEC Power Rankings stand.

The Vols took care of business this week in their lone game, a 75-62 victory over Vanderbilt on the road. Tennessee has looked like the best team in the SEC to this point with their effort on both ends of the floor giving them the top spot early on.

The Vols will get a pair of tests this week when they host South Carolina on Tuesday and play at Kentucky on Saturday.

The Tide have struggled at times this season but have been playing at a high level since SEC play started. Their lone loss came against Tennessee on the road, but they bounced back this week with two big wins over Auburn and LSU.

Kentucky probably had its most frustrating week in terms of offensive struggles, as the nation’s number one offense was held to just 62 points in a road loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Saturday was more of the same struggles on offense, but this time around the defense stepped up and kept Arkansas in check as they were able to get the 63-57 win on the road.

4. South Carolina Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2)

South Carolina has had three massive performances in a row. It all started with a dominating 77-64 road win over Arkansas. That was backed up with a 79-62 win over Kentucky.

Then to end their week, the Gamecocks picked up a 72-64 win over Missouri. South Carolina has looked a lot better than many expected, and as for now, they find themselves in the top 5.

5. Auburn Tigers (16-4, 5-2)

The Tigers were off to an undefeated 5-0 start to SEC play heading into this week, but the road struggles that many teams have faced this season hit the Tigers. Auburn went on the road to face Alabama and Mississippi State this week, and both trips resulted in losses for the Tigers.

They will return home on Wednesday for a matchup with Vanderbilt to try and get back on the winning track.

A common theme with the top part of the rankings this week has been wins over Arkansas. That is the case for the Rebels as well as they dominated the Razorbacks 77-51 at home this week before hitting the road to face and defeat Texas A&M to move up in the SEC standings.

7. Florida Gators (14-6, 4-3)

Florida was able to stay at home this week for both of their games, but neither one was an easy win for the home team. The Gators held on to beat Mississippi State 79-70, and on Saturday, blew a 21-point lead against Georgia but were able to pull out the 102-98 win in overtime.

Mike White has the Bulldogs trending in the right direction as they were able to get a narrow home win over LSU this week. Unfortunately, they dug themselves a 21-point hole on the road against Florida but were able to storm back to force overtime.

Despite the effort, the Bulldogs fell short in the road loss.

9. Texas A&M Aggies (12-8, 3-4)

The Aggies have one of the worst offensive efficiencies in the country, but they are able to bully their opponents on the glass, and that somewhat makes up for their struggling offensive production. That worked for a home win against Missouri, but they still managed to come up just short in a 71-68 home loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4)

It feels like the Bulldogs are good enough to beat good teams at home but struggle to have the same success on the road. This week, the Bulldogs lost a road matchup with Florida but returned home and took down one of the best teams in the SEC with a win over Auburn.

11. LSU Tigers (11-9, 3-4)

The Tigers have been deadly from three-point range recently, but it is now leading to wins. LSU had made at least 10 3-pointers in their last 4 games but have been on the losing end of the scoreboard in 3 of the 4. This week was two road losses at the hands of Georgia and Alabama.

12. Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6)

What a weird season for the Razorbacks. They looked to be on track to be one of the best teams in the country when they defeated Purdue in a preseason game and took down Duke earlier this season.

However, the wheels have fallen off, and now, Devo Davis has decided to step away from the program. Two more losses this week have the Razorbacks desperate for a win to end the losing streak.

I have done many of these rankings in the past, and Vanderbilt is no stranger to the basement of the SEC. Despite the 0-6 record in the SEC, they find themselves in 13th instead of 14th thanks to the season Missouri is putting together.

The Tigers are bringing up the worst of the worst in the SEC so far this season as they just can’t figure out a way to get an SEC victory. They have been close on numerous occasions but can't find a way to pull out a win in the end.