PJ Washington’s career night continues epic week for former Wildcats

It has been an epic scoring week for former Kentucky Wildcats in the NBA.

Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns went for 63 points in losses earlier this week, and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington also had himself a game on Saturday night, going off for a career-high-tying 43 points in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

Washington went 17/22 overall and 7/9 from the 3-point line to go with three assists and two rebounds.

In his other game with 43 points, Washington did it against the Oklahoma City Thunder last year in the 2022-23 season. He also helped to get the Hornets a win during the game as they went on to defeat the Thunder, 137-134.

Overall, it is great to see these former Wildcats putting on great performances in the NBA, and it especially helps out with recruiting in the long term with how these high school recruits are seeing how dominant Kentucky is in the league.

