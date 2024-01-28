John Calipari says Rob Dillingham was having stomach issues during shootaround

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action in SEC play after a brutal loss to South Carolina earlier in the week. The Cats were searching for a bounce-back win on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kentucky was hopeful for a full team against Arkansas with the return of Adou Thiero, but that didn’t happen.

Rob Dillingham surprisingly missed the game against the Razorbacks after dealing with stomach issues throughout the day, according to Ben Roberts.

Roberts quoted head coach John Calipari saying Dillingham was having stomach issues during the morning shootaround and sent him back to the hotel, hoping he could be ready for game time, but he was unable to go.

The Cats found a way to win in a scrappy way after a brutal start offensively, but a win is a win.

Kentucky will be back in action at home Wednesday vs. the Florida Gators at 8 pm on ESPN.