Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, gives positive update for Kentucky’s recruiting efforts

Following in your dad’s shoes is never easy, especially if your dad was a multi-time All-Star, one regarded as possibly the best isolation scorer in NBA history.

That’s what Kiyan Anthony will be faced with as he enters the collegiate ranks. Anthony is currently a 4-star shooting guard at Long Island Lutheran High School and has many top-tier programs recruiting him.

Kentucky is one of them. Teams like Dayton, Syracuse, and Florida State are among the others. Anthony sits 41st at 247 Sports Composite and is the fifth-best shooting guard. He is the top players from the state of New York.

That said, the Cats have a history of getting guards to the NBA, and that could certainly play a factor for Anthony. Kentucky, per On3’s Jamie Shaw, has been in contact with the 6-foot-5 star.

“The coaches over there are texting me, telling me to keep working. When they come to practice, they say how I’m getting a lot better, and they have their eyes on me, stuff like that. Still waiting on if they are going to offer or not, but I’m excited to see where that goes,” Kiyan said. “I’m looking for good coaching, and I want to play for a good team. I want to win. I feel like all the schools that I am talking to have a winning culture. I’ll want to go somewhere that is family-oriented too.”

Anthony also mentioned wanting to play in a fast-paced environment.

Well, the Cats have been one of the fastest teams in American this year, so there’s something to be said for that. Also, having great coaching will be key for Anthony, which also is a huge positive for the Cats.

Kentucky should be able to land the potential star if it recruits him hard enough and has the availability for him to grow his game while at the program. Anthony still has a ton of time before he chooses where he’ll play, but expect Kentucky to be a major player in his final decision.

