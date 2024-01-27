It wasn’t pretty, but the Kentucky Wildcats are leaving Fayetteville with a 63-57 victory.

In what was more of a defensive game, the Cats fought off a scrappy Arkansas team that was desperate for a victory. But the storyline for this UK team this evening will be another poor offensive performance.

Kentucky could not buy a bucket in the first half, and John Calipari mentioned a potential factor to the performance this evening in his postgame press conference.

According to Coach Cal, the team scrimmaged on Friday, which is something they don’t do often at this point in the year. This was also when Justin Edwards hurt his leg, which led to him not starting vs. Arkansas and playing a season-low nine minutes.

Even so, Calipari said Edwards needs to be better, which was painfully clear early in the game when Edwards had a breakaway dunk and traveled. He failed to score on just one shot attempt and doesn’t look remotely close to being an NBA Draft selection after many preseason projections had him going in the top 10.

Calipari on Justin Edwards: "He needs to get himself jump started." — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) January 28, 2024

Now, hopefully, the scrimmage would help strengthen some of the offense going forward, but it could explain the slow start itself as well. Kentucky certainly looks like a team that’s been drilling defense heavily in practice since allowing 96 points to Georgia.

The SEC schedule is busy, and winning on the road is never easy. Luckily, the Cats were able to pull off the win tonight with several big matchups coming up against Florida and Tennessee.

Let’s celebrate, BBN!