Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ bounce-back win at Arkansas

Antonio Reeves pulls Kentucky across the finish line with College GameDay in town.

By BigBlueDrew
The Kentucky Wildcats came into Saturday’s matchup with 10-9 Arkansas needing a strong showing against an inferior team.

After laying a complete dud on the road at South Carolina earlier in the week, it would have been ideal for UK to see a quick start against Razorbacks in what we all know is a tough place to play.

Whew. That didn’t happen.

Kentucky had a whopping four points on the board with 11 minutes to play in the first half.

Finally, Antonio Reeves’ buckets broke the drought, but the first half was anything but palatable.

Whatever the Kentucky offense once was seemingly had just vanished.

UK would somehow only trail 26-24 at the break. Both teams would shoot just 9/31 from the field in an ugly contest that lacked any flow.

Antonio Reeves picked up where he left off the last time he was in Bud Walton Arena and went nuclear in the second half. The super senior torched the Razorbacks and finished with 24 points in what turned into a 63-57 victory for the Cats!

It was important to get out of this complete mess without a loss, but it wasn’t a pleasant experience. At least the defense is better, though the Hogs are ranked 119th in KenPom offensive efficiency, so how much better it really is remains to be seen.

Kentucky is now 15-4 on the season and will host Florida on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Highlights

Box Score

MVP

The MVP race was really never in doubt in this one with Antonio Reeves providing the only real offensive punch the UK had for most of the night.

Reeves would pour in 24 tough points on 9/20 shooting with four boards, two steals, and one assist.

It’s difficult to imagine what this offense would look like at times without Reeves’ ability to get a craft bucket. A week ago, that would have sounded crazy, but unfortunately, things have veered off course offensively.

Antonio owns the Razorbacks.

Twitter Reactions

