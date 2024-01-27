Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ bounce-back win at Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats came into Saturday’s matchup with 10-9 Arkansas needing a strong showing against an inferior team.

After laying a complete dud on the road at South Carolina earlier in the week, it would have been ideal for UK to see a quick start against Razorbacks in what we all know is a tough place to play.

Whew. That didn’t happen.

Kentucky had a whopping four points on the board with 11 minutes to play in the first half.

Finally, Antonio Reeves’ buckets broke the drought, but the first half was anything but palatable.

Whatever the Kentucky offense once was seemingly had just vanished.

UK would somehow only trail 26-24 at the break. Both teams would shoot just 9/31 from the field in an ugly contest that lacked any flow.

Antonio Reeves picked up where he left off the last time he was in Bud Walton Arena and went nuclear in the second half. The super senior torched the Razorbacks and finished with 24 points in what turned into a 63-57 victory for the Cats!

It was important to get out of this complete mess without a loss, but it wasn’t a pleasant experience. At least the defense is better, though the Hogs are ranked 119th in KenPom offensive efficiency, so how much better it really is remains to be seen.

Kentucky is now 15-4 on the season and will host Florida on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Highlights

Box Score

MVP

The MVP race was really never in doubt in this one with Antonio Reeves providing the only real offensive punch the UK had for most of the night.

Reeves would pour in 24 tough points on 9/20 shooting with four boards, two steals, and one assist.

It’s difficult to imagine what this offense would look like at times without Reeves’ ability to get a craft bucket. A week ago, that would have sounded crazy, but unfortunately, things have veered off course offensively.

Antonio owns the Razorbacks.

Twitter Reactions

Least amount of blue that Kentucky will see in the stands this season, as expected.



Bud Walton Arena is fired up, as always. https://t.co/F506BpWi8I — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 27, 2024

Arkansas guard Devo Davis was kicked off the team like seven minutes before the opening tip. Not sure I've seen that before. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 27, 2024

Kentucky’s defense has looked much better…but we have 3 points in over 5 minutes. Can’t finish inside. That’s becoming a problem. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 27, 2024

We are playing better defense and would be winning by 15 rn, 1 for 13 shooting is killing us. What is happening? — Mike Willis (@michael_willis1) January 27, 2024

Remember when Kentucky scored points? That was fun. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) January 27, 2024

I understand SEC road games are hard, but this offensive showing is confusing. Going from a team two games ago that was averaging 92 points to 4 points in 9 minutes against a team coming off a 26-point loss to Ole Miss…………………. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) January 27, 2024

I'd get thrown out of every game if I was a coach.



If Mitchell's foul last game was a cylinder foul, so is that. — Josh Poole (@josh72484) January 27, 2024

Defense into offense.



Like father. Like son.



(via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/1L0Wqfy7ZC — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 28, 2024

The Antonio Reeves, All-American, movement needs to be louder. This dude has been incredible this season. He's shooting 50-43-89 while averaging 19 points for a top ten team. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 28, 2024

Always a lot of talk about Antonio Reeves not making big shots when Kentucky needs it in a tight game. #12 is delivering tonight. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 28, 2024

After scoring a career-high 37 at Arkansas last season, Antonio Reeves with 24 more tonight. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 28, 2024

That was an insane play by Sheppard. To make that steal and pinpoint that outlet was one of the biggest plays of the year for them. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 28, 2024

Reed Sheppard dagger. Kentucky leads 61-52 with 1:10 left. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 28, 2024

Sheppard with a dagger. Huge to get out of this mess with a win. — Anthony Wireman (@awireman) January 28, 2024

Reed-Reeves-Mitchell all hit massive Threes down the stretch. Not sure there are many teams that have better outside shooters



Ugo was great tonight. Probably his best game at Kentucky — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 28, 2024

Look at the pure joy on John Calipari’s face when he calls Ugo back. Tells him “I’m so proud of you.” #BBN pic.twitter.com/toBoV4clze — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) January 28, 2024

Haha, Ugonna Onyenso starts his postgame conversation with Goose Givens by apologizing for saying a bad word in his last postgame radio appearance.



"I really apologize for that. It's not gonna happen again."



I think all is forgiven, especially after his performance tonight. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 28, 2024

Calipari says Edwards got hit during a scrimmage Friday and is a little hobbled. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) January 28, 2024

There are no bad road wins in 2024 college basketball. Overcoming a horrible start and delivering clutch plays to win at Arkansas — even when the Hogs are now 1-6 SEC — has value for Kentucky. Sheppard, Reeves and Mitchell delivered. pic.twitter.com/7tZVvTv20U — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 28, 2024

The game changed with this lineup for Kentucky:



DJ Wagner

Reed Sheppard

Antonio Reeves

Tre Mitchell

Ugonna Onyenso



I believe the five can change depending on matchup, but the first four are the foundation. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 28, 2024

College basketball games are played in a vacuum. What happened tonight won't necessarily happen in the next game. Kentucky won on the road. That is a positive result.



I'm not worried about how it looked. We can addressed than between now and Wednesday.



Big week coming up. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 28, 2024

