Arkansas fans boo a baby wearing UK gear during College Gameday

College GameDay aired Saturday morning from Bud Walton Arena as the Kentucky Wildcats get prepared for a date with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
With some UK fans mixed into the sea of red, one particular fan stood out among the rest today.
During the broadcast, a baby was held up sporting some Kentucky attire, and in the mix of it all, the Arkansas faithful couldn’t help but do one thing… booed.
Yes, that’s right, they booed a baby. Reece Davis even pointed it out by saying;
“No! Cheer for the baby. Come on.”
Arkansas fans booing a baby in Kentucky gear at College Gameday— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 27, 2024
I love college sports.
The Cats are looking to pull off their second straight win in Fayetteville, as they look to get back on track after a tough loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.
Now, they have some extra motivation to knock off a reeling Razorback squad and hopefully quiet Bud Walton Arena for the evening.
Defend this baby’s honor!
