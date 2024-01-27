Arkansas fans boo a baby wearing UK gear during College Gameday

College GameDay aired Saturday morning from Bud Walton Arena as the Kentucky Wildcats get prepared for a date with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

With some UK fans mixed into the sea of red, one particular fan stood out among the rest today.

During the broadcast, a baby was held up sporting some Kentucky attire, and in the mix of it all, the Arkansas faithful couldn’t help but do one thing… booed.

Yes, that’s right, they booed a baby. Reece Davis even pointed it out by saying;

“No! Cheer for the baby. Come on.”

Arkansas fans booing a baby in Kentucky gear at College Gameday



I love college sports.



(via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/Zk4z8tH0Yb — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 27, 2024

The Cats are looking to pull off their second straight win in Fayetteville, as they look to get back on track after a tough loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Now, they have some extra motivation to knock off a reeling Razorback squad and hopefully quiet Bud Walton Arena for the evening.

Defend this baby’s honor!