Kentucky vs. Arkansas game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 PM EST at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

It was an embarrassing effort in Columbia earlier this week, as we saw Kentucky’s worst overall performance of the season in a loss to the Gamecocks.

They couldn’t get anything going offensively, and the struggles continued on defense.

The offense will be fine, but I’m sure John Calipari and the staff spent all week working on the defense to try and get these Cats to play together on that side of the ball.

Arkansas has had a disappointing season with some very big losses. They’re coming off a blowout loss at Ole Miss. But with this game being at home and with College GameDay in town, you know the Hogs are going to play out of their minds.

Kentucky badly needs a bounce-back performance to pull out the W.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Go CATS!