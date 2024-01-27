Saturday Headlines: Arkansas Gameday

It’s gameday for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will look to get Tuesday’s bad taste out of their mouth when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Tipoff is set for 6 pm ET on ESPN.

Will the Cats get back on track and end their two-game losing skid on the road? Or will those road struggles continue against arguably the most disappointing team in college basketball?

Let’s hope for the former.

Tweet of the Day

"I was waiting for that game for 4 months... And then when it happened, it couldn't be better"



More with Zvonimir "BIG Z" Ivisic coming up tonight at 7:30 #BBN pic.twitter.com/k5DxeyXiR6 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 26, 2024

Must love Z.

Percent of runs with a blown blocking assignment*



2023 FBS Teams vs FBS



* as charted by SIS pic.twitter.com/56hzzn9N8S — parker fleming (@statsowar) January 25, 2024

Interesting to see in light of Kentucky making a change at offensive line coach.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky at Arkansas – UK Athletics

The Cats will be trying to snap a two-game road losing streak, which includes Tuesday’s 79-62 setback at South Carolina.

Resilient Wildcats Top Charlotte, Advance to ITA Kickoff Regional Final – UK Athletics

Julia Zhu clinched the 4-3 win for Kentucky at No. 5 singles.

Know Your Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks - Cats Pause

Kentucky will look for a second straight win at Bud Walton Arena.

Men’s Tennis Begins Weekend with 4-0 Win Over Notre Dame – UK Athletics

Kentucky advances to tomorrow’s regional final.

SEC transfer portal rankings: Each team’s highest-rated newcomer - 247 Sports

This was a tough call between Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Cats learning to adapt on the road: "We kind of got our feet wet" - On3

Kentucky has seen it all on the road this season. What's next for the Cats as they travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas?

"That's gonna be a blessing." Kentucky teammates eager for Adou Thiero's return - KSR

With Adou Thiero trending towards a return on Saturday against Arkansas, his Kentucky teammates can't wait to see what he'll bring.

