Suns reportedly targeting Nick Richards ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Phoenix Suns may be eying another former Kentucky Wildcats player. Right now, the team is led by Devin Booker, but there have been a plethora of Cats on the roster since he joined the team, including now-Kentucky assistant coach Tyler Ulis.

ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth wrote that “multiple” sources indicate that the Suns have an interest in trading for Hornets big man Nick Richards. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fisher also reports that Phoenix is interested in acquiring Richards.

Now 26 years old, Richards was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans but has spent all four years of his career with the Hornets. He’s averaging a career-high 24.5 minutes per game and has 19 starts as well. He is showing promise, averaging a career-best 8.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to go with shooting 67.5% from the field.

The Suns are in need of frontcourt depth but don’t have the assets to make a big splash, so a rotational player like Richards is the kind of target they’ll likely consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, which is February 8th.

Expect movement to commence in the coming week as title-contending teams look to round out their rosters.