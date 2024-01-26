Arkansas has 2 key players questionable to play vs. Kentucky

Arkansas was blown out last Wednesday on the road in Oxford by a staggering 26 points, dropping the Hogs even further in the SEC standings.

They did so without, arguably, their two best players in leading scorer Tramon Mark and leading rebounder Trevon Brazile. Mark did not make the trip due to a migraine, and Brazile sat out the second half with knee soreness.

And Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman he isn’t sure if either one will play on Saturday night.

“I would assume that Tramon should be getting better each day with the migraine. That’s usually the history of how migraines go, but they’re also very, very unpredictable,” Musselman told reporters.

“And then with TB (Trevon Brazile), he would like to play for sure, but he’s got some soreness. There are a couple of different thought processes. Does he rest? Does he see how it feels before tip? I would say as of this moment, at best a game-time decision.”

Now, chances are they will give it a go — it’s a night game in Bud Walton against the Kentucky Wildcats. John Calipari needs to have his guys ready for Arkansas’ best game of the season, one that could swing season momentum back in favor of Kentucky, or start the downward spiral for the young ‘Cats and turn the Hogs’ season around.

Seniors Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell will need to show up and keep a calm and steady presence in Fayetteville, unlike what happened in Columbia.