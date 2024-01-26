Friday Headlines: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star Starter Edition

The starters for this year’s NBA All-Star game have been announced and amongst them is former Kentucky Wildcats star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It’s his second time being selected to play in the All-Star game, but his first as a starter.

Though he was mostly known about his on-ball defense and leadership skills at the collegiate level, Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into quite the offensive player. He’s averaging more than 31 points per game this season along with averaging north of six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the fourth player from the John Calipari-Kentucky era to make the All-Star game, with Anthony Davis (four times), DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall each being selected in the past.

His Oklahoma City Thunder are just a half game back from first place in the Western Conference standings, and a lot of that has to do with the phenomenal level of play from Gilgeous-Alexander this season.

The annual NBA All-Star Game is February 18th and will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers.

Tweet of the Day

Well-deserved.

Headlines

Kentucky Falls at Arkansas on Thursday – UK Athletics

Eniya Russell scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but the Cats lost at Arkansas 88-61.

Boogie Fland, Jayden Quaintance make McDonald’s All-American Game – UK Athletics

Kentucky is one of five schools with multiple McDonald’s All-Americans this season, joining Alabama, Duke, North Carolina, and Rutgers.

Kentucky has to Play Together to Grind Out Wins - Vaught’s Views

They were out-matched at South Carolina.

Falcons reach deal with Rams DC Raheem Morris - CBS SPorts

Atlanta has their coach.

Calipari: Edwards Just Has “gotta break through” - Vaught’s Views

It’s been a disappointing season.

Bill Belichick landings spots - CBS Sports

Will he end up retiring?

Travis Perry opens All “A” Classic with 37 points in win - KSR

Lyon County and the future UK guard advance.

Isiah Pacheco Explains Running Style - USA Today

He’s a special player.

Addressing UK’s Defensive Issues and How They Can Improve - KSR

They have a lot of work to do.

Deebo Trending Towards Playing in NFC Title Game - USA Today

Would be a huge boost for the 49ers.