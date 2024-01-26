Bleav in Kentucky talks Big Z, South Carolina setback, and more

The past two games have seen the Kentucky Wildcats hit some thrilling highs and painful lows.

Saturday’s win over Georgia saw Zvonimir Ivisic have one of the most magical debuts in Kentucky Basketball history after the NCAA finally cleared him to play.

Sadly, he wasn’t able to follow it up in Columbia, where the Wildcats were thoroughly manhandled by South Carolina in what was arguably the worst loss of the season.

On this week’s edition of Bleav in Kentucky, the guys welcomed KSR’s Zach Geoghegan to the show to discuss:

Big Z is finally free!

What should we expect from him going forward?

Kentucky loses another game in Columbia.

Looking ahead to Arkansas.

The latest on Liam Coen.

And more!

Catch the full episode below. Subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Go Cats!