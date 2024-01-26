Joson Sanon drawing interest from Kentucky; may reclassify into 2024

The Kentucky Wildcats may be getting in on the action for Joson Sanon, per a recent sit down with Trilly Donovan.

A class of 2025 recruit, Sanon is hearing from multiple programs, as Donovan noted, while also mentioning there’s a high likelihood that Sanon reclassifies to the class of 2024.

It wasn’t just Kentucky that has recently joined the race, but Duke and Kansas as well. Sanon was asked why Kentucky was intriguing to him.

“Calipari is a good coach, gets you prepared for the league.”

He couldn’t be more right with that statement, as the Cats have had some of the NBA’s best come through their program, including the likes of Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Devin Booker.

With the chance that Sanon, who is ranked as the best player from Vermont and the 11th-best player in 2025 via 247 Sports Composite, reclassifies, the Cats could make a strong push for the 5-star small forward, shoring up their 2024 recruiting class.

Sanon ended his interview with Donovan that he has a few weekends in February open, and Kentucky could be in the mix to fill that time with a visit. That’s yet to be confirmed, though, but it would be exciting to see Sanon make a visit to Lexington.

With the potential change in class, expect more news on the star small forward in the coming weeks and months.

