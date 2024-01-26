Will Levis’ NFL debut helmet put in Pro Football Hall of Fame

During last year’s NFL Draft, Will Levis was one of the last players left in the green room after dropping to the second round. That moment fueled Levis, and he’s since earned the starting quarterback spot with the Tennessee Titans, appearing to have a bright future with the team.

Entering the season with no shortage of motivation, Levis entered the franchise as QB3 and wasn’t even on the active roster for the first six weeks of the season, being deemed the “emergency quarterback.” However, following an ankle injury to Ryan Tannehill in Week 6, the Titans gave their rookie quarterback an opportunity.

Levis certainly capitalized and had one of the best debuts in NFL History, throwing for 238 yards (19/29 passing) and four touchdowns. From the game, Levis has been put in the Hall of Fame. Well, at least his Houston Oiler throwback helmet from the performance has been placed on display in the Hall of Fame’s “Pro Football Today Gallery.”

️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame



The Oilers-styled helmet that @Titans QB Will Levis wore in Week 8, when he became only the third player in NFL history to throw four TD passes in his NFL debut.



Full Story: https://t.co/5q9CvG9bmB pic.twitter.com/80s8aOqmDO — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 23, 2024

Levis started his career with a bang and had his moments. The former Kentucky Wildcat will look to build on his rookie campaign, going into a year where he should be the starter under new head coach Brian Callahan.